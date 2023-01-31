WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren community members discussed how best to clean up an old industrial site in the city.

More than $1 million in state grants will go toward the cleanup of the former Gasification Plant on South Main Avenue.

The former Gasification Plant started operating in the 1800s. The plant would turn coal into a gas. Though the plant might be gone, some of contaminants — including petroleum and carcinogenic materials — remain.

“Primarily, lead in one location, and [polychlorinated biphenyls] and also heavy oils,” said Jim Smith, president of Brownfield Restoration Group.

Historic documents indicate that once located on the property were an incinerator, ammonia well and storage piles of coal and coal tar.

“This one specifically dates back to the 1880s, when they were dealing with coal gasifying the city. It went through public works buildings,” said Shawn Carvin, director of the Trumbull County Land Bank. “There were a number of uses over the years that caused contamination of the property.”

The Brownfield Remediation grant will supply just over $1 million for the cleanup.

“The building of the property was torn down two decades ago, but there was still environmental hazards that need addressed so it can be shovel-ready for any future development,” said Carvin.

The cleanup project will take between one and two years to complete.