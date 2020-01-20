Sisters wait to be adopted as Mahoning County looks for more foster families

The hope is to find a family that will adopt the girls together

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – K’Amira, K’Alia and K’Amyra are three energetic, loving, young girls. These three sisters are hoping to find a forever home through adoption.

Right now, the three are with a foster family.

About two years ago, the girls were reunited in foster care. Now Mahoning County Children Services is doing everything it can to keep them together.

“They’re a lot of fun,” said Karen Tesyk, the girls’ caseworker. “They really enjoy singing and dancing, especially in church. They each enjoy their own individual activities — like knitting and reading — but together, as a group, they love to go shopping with their foster mom. They love to dress up.”

“I want to be a doctor,” K’Amyra said.

K’Amira wants to be a police officer and K’Aliya? A princess.

Their foster mother, Valerie Howard, said it has been very rewarding having them in her home.

“They’re always smiling, they’re in a good place right now,” she said. “They love going to church. Whoever, please send my kids to church, they love going to church and they’re happy.”

Howard has been a foster mom for over 40 years. This is her 23rd set of kids.

Typically, it is more difficult to find permanent homes for sibling groups. However, Tesyk said keeping the girls together is imperative.

“They say that the sibling relationship is the actual longest relationship you’ll have in your lifetime…so we believe that they really need to stay together.”

Because of the high demand for foster parents in Mahoning County, the girls had to be placed an hour away in a different county.

Tesyk said there are currently 322 children in the custody of Mahoning County Children Services and only 45 foster homes in the county.

The need for foster families in Mahoning County is high. Anyone interested in applying to become a foster parent, or to find out how to start the adoption process can call Mahoning County Children Services at 330-941-8888.

To learn about fostering or adopting in other counties:

Trumbull County Children Services: 330-372-2010

Columbiana County Children & Adult Protective Services: 330-420-6600

Mercer County Children and Youth Services: 724-662-2703