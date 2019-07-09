Sisters receive new acoustic guitars from local foundation

The guitars were given to the girls by the A Way With Words Foundation

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman is giving the gift of music by giving musical instruments to kids in need.

Brenda Rider is the founder of the A Way With Words Foundation.

On Monday, she helped two young girls, sisters Vivian and Evelyn, get two new acoustic guitars.

“At one point I had like between 30 to 40 guitars and I thought these are great guitars and if they don’t want them back then I am going to give them to kids and might make a dream for them,” Rider said.

Vivian got an Ibanez acoustic.

While trying out the guitars, Evelyn discovered she plays left handed so she got a left-handed Fender guitar.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said Vivian has Type 1 diabetes. Her sister, Evelyn is the one who has diabetes. We regret the error.

