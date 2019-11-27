Sister Patricia continues work in community after serving Eastern Gateway for 10 years

She said she is excited to see what’s in store for the future of the community college

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After 10 years of serving on the Eastern Gateway Community College Board, Sister Patricia McNicholas served her last day.

She said she is excited to see what’s in store for the future of the college.

“Now there’s three buildings that are a part of it and their most current vision for the near future is to get the city to close that side street, that block, and make it a walkable campus,” she said.

On Friday, the remaining members of the Eastern Gateway Board presented her with a special parting gift.

“They presented me with several gifts,” she said. “One was a crystal flame that’s engraved with the years I was on the board, and a plaque naming me a lifetime member of the American Association of Community College Trustees and also a membership — a naming of being a board member emeritus.”

She will be able to continue going to board meetings and get information on current events.

Sister Patricia has worked in the community for decades. She will continue her work at the Beatitude House.

The Beatitude House has helped families in the area for almost 30 years.

“We have housing for homeless women with children,” Sister Patricia said. “Right now, we’re housing 47 families.”

The Beatitude House also has an immigrant outreach program. This program helps immigrants in the area learn English. It also tutors children.

The newest program is the Ursuline Sisters Scholars, which helps women with lower incomes go to college or trade school and get a degree.

The Beatitude House is currently running its Inspiring Hope Campaign. It has been able to raise $2.3 million from donors to help pay for programs that give back to families. The goal is to reach $3.4 million.

Anyone who feels they can benefit from the help the Beatitude House offers can visit its website for more information.

You can watch a full video below on information about the Inspiring Hope Campaign: