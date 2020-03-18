Sister of woman fatally beaten in Youngstown sues city, bar

LaDawnda Smith is asking for $5 million in damages from Topsy’s on Logan Avenue and the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The sister of a woman who was beaten to death last year filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio against the Youngstown Police Department and the bar she was at before her death.

Her sister, Ryan Weaver-Hymes, died Feb. 13, 2019 after a beating. Her husband, Jason Hymes, 46, was convicted in October and sentenced to 23 to life in prison.

Police said Weaver-Hymes was first beaten in the parking lot of the bar and then beaten again in her Alameda Avenue home.

The suit alleges the pair were served alcohol in the bar and police ignored evidence in a previous call that Weaver-Hymes had been beaten and left the scene.