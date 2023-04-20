NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Sister Jean Orsuto, 77, is retiring in June after working as the director of Emmanuel Community Care Center for the past 20 years. She works to provide permanent support housing for those who are homeless or single-parent families with a disability.

The center also administers the homeless crisis response program grant in collaboration with Catholic Charities.

Prior to her work with Emmanuel Community Care Center, Sister Jean worked as a nursing administrator at Mercy Hospitals in Youngstown and Cincinnati.

Sister Jean’s coworkers say she was actually supposed to retire two years ago, but she saw a need to continue her work during the COVID pandemic.

Her friends and coworkers presented her with an award and recognition during the Eviction Prevention Summit that she attended in Niles. They say she has done a lot to help those who have fallen on hard times.