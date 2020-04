A large sinkhole has opened up on Route 82 in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large hole has opened up on Route 82 in Warren.

According to 911 dispatch reports, there is a large hole on State Route 82 near Market Street.

The break in the pavement is on the overpass over East Market Street.

The hole was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews have been called to the area.