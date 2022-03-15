HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in serious condition Tuesday night after a crash in Hubbard Township.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near mile-marker 233.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 57-year-old William Higley, of Niles, drove onto the right shoulder, hit a safety barrier and a guardrail, and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We’re told he was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is suspected to be a factor.