‘Silver Burglar’ fighting extradition to Texas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The so-called “Silver Burglar” arrested in Austintown on a warrant out of Texas is fighting his extradition to Texas.

Kermit Gabel, 88, appeared in court Thursday with plans to fight his extradition.

Gabel was pulled over in Austintown Tuesday night on a taillight violation.

During the stop, officers discovered he was wanted out of Texas on a parole violation.

Gabel has spent time in and out of jail since the late 40s for burglaries in the Cleveland area where he would steal furs and jewelry and then sell the items.

He was dubbed the “Silver Burglar” for those crimes.

Gabel was most recently arrested in Smith County, Texas on a theft charge.

He will be held in the Mahoning County Jail for now.