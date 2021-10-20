Signs and cameras installed at Warren Twp. ‘dumping ground’ following cleanup

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Township is a little cleaner thanks to a grant and volunteers.

Warren Township trustees say that Paxton Road has become a dumping ground. Wednesday a grant funded the cleanup that the area needed.

Volunteers and workers from the township road department cleaned it up.

They are also installing signs and cameras to try to stop people from dumping there in the future.

The group has done this before on other streets in the township.

“It is an ongoing problem. There is a problem with blight with dumping in Youngstown, Warren and our residents deserve better,” said Warren Township Trustee Edward Anthony.

Anyone caught dumping there will have to clean it up or face charges.