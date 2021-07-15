Sign-on bonuses offered with some positions with Trumbull County employer

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland is hiring.

A job fair is scheduled for Thursday, July 29 from noon to 3 p.m. inside the Club House at 303 N. Mecca St. in Cortland.

Opportunities include STNA, LPN, RN, housekeeping supervisor, housekeeping associate, dietary server, dishwasher, maintenance associate, floor care associate and laundry associate positions.

Sign-on bonuses are available for some positions, and all attendees will be entered into a drawing for one of two $50 Visa gift cards.

Qualified applicants can also apply on the company’s website.

Applicants can contact Jenna Fletcher at jfletcher@ohioliving.org or 614.888.7578 with any other questions.

Ohio Living Lake Vista is a life plan community for people 55 or older. Lake Vista’s campus includes home and apartment living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, home health and hospice and long-term care.