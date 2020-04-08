Sign in Youngstown thanks essential employees for working hard during pandemic

The sign says "thanks health care and essential workers"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A resident on the west side of Youngstown is showing support for essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A sign that reads: “Thanks health care and essential workers” was put up in the front yard of a home on North Dunlap Avenue near Connecticut Avenue.

The Bolen family has been living in social isolation since the outbreak started and wanted to show their appreciation for those still working. They wanted to let people like health care workers and grocery store employees know that their hard work is keeping everyone safe.

“I hope that they feel the appreciation and understand that most of us out here really just feel grateful for what they’re doing every day,” said Jessica Bolen.

Bolen’s mother is immuno-compromised, so she has been taking care of her since the outbreak started.

She plans on keeping the sign up in her yard for as long as the stay-at-home guidelines are in place.