Sign goes up for new business taking over Walgreens space in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Dollar Tree will be taking over the former Walgreens in Boardman.

It will be on the corner of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard.

Workers were changing over the sign Tuesday.

The building’s been vacant since May 14. That’s when Walgreens closed 200 stores.

Dollar Tree is holding a nationwide hiring event Saturday. They are paying a $1,000 signing bonus with a chance for incentive pay.

The hiring event is taking place at all of its 26 U.S. distribution centers. The closest one is in Marengo, Ohio.

The company says it needs to hire full and part-time workers to fill orders along with maintenance technicians and more.