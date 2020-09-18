Siggi’s grant to help One Health Ohio to open new clinic, greenhouse on Youngstown’s south side

A building at Glenwood and Indianola will become a clinic, greenhouse and garden to keep people healthy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new clinic will be going up next year on Glenwood and Indianola in a former 18,000-square-foot grocery store.

“Our mission is to provide quality healthcare to those in our communities to improve their health and well-being,” said Jacquelyn Oddo, director of dietetics and nutritional services at One Health Ohio.

They plan to continue offering typical health services but also take a more holistic approach to health. Now, a $20,000 grant from Siggi’s Dairy will help them do that.

“We definitely want to focus on the health of our patients, giving them the vitamins, minerals, nutrients that they need to really help prevent and manage these chronic diseases like Type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, everything that we can really focus on with our diet quality,” Oddo said.

They plan to add a garden and a greenhouse to the property.

“We came up with some ideas, we brainstormed, we pitched the ideas to our CEO Dr. Ronald Dwinnells, and he told us ‘Hey, go for it, that sounds like we would be really good candidates for this grant,'” Oddo said.

So she and Gabrielle Monk applied with their proposal and were added to the Top 10. Then, the winners were decided by vote. Enough people voted for Youngstown, so they were selected.

“There’s a lot of barriers in the way to quality healthcare, such as lack of transportation, and especially a lack of access to affordable and quality foods,” Oddo said.

CEO of One Health Ohio Dr. Ronald Dwinnells said it’s a culmination of his 35 years of being here and all he has learned.

“I am particularly interested in addressing the so-called social determinates, what that means, is there are things in our social environment that creates diseases in our people, patients, our citizens, and so forth,” Dr. Dwinnells said.

There will also be a trail for people to use behind the building, so that, coupled with nutritious food, will help people stay healthy and prevent health issues.

The area where the building is located is considered a food desert, which means it lacks access to quality, affordable fresh fruits. Organizers said this project will help combat that issue.

“We really want this to be more of a community project, too, so getting the people who live in the area, all of the patients, to be involved in helping us maintain the garden, water the garden, weed the garden and learn how to garden as well so they might even be able to do that at home,” Oddo said.

COVID-19 has pushed plans back, but they plan to start remodeling the building early next year and then move on to building the community kitchen. They plan to be up and running sometime in 2021.

