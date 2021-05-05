Sideways semi stirring interest along I-80 in Pennsylvania

According to police, it's from an accident that happened on April 29

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A overturned semi is catching the eye of drivers along Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 14 in Pennsylvania.

First News noticed it Sunday and again Wednesday afternoon and called Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County about it.

They said it’s from an accident that happened on April 29.

They’re waiting for the semi to be picked up and have talked to those involved about getting it done soon because it is drawing interest.

However, the semi is in the grass next to the left lane, so it is not interfering with traffic.