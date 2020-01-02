Sidewalk improvements coming to Kinsman

The deteriorated sidewalk along the west side of Main Street from Church Street to Nancy's Cozy Cafe is being replaced

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sidewalk improvements are coming to Kinsman, and the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office wants to hear what neighbors think about it.

The deteriorated sidewalk along the west side of Main Street from Church Street to Nancy’s Cozy Cafe is being replaced.

New curb ramps will also be constructed to meet requirements mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project will cost about $161,820 and is scheduled to begin this summer.

One lane of traffic will be maintained during construction.

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith is asking for public comments about the project, specifically information about environmental, economic or historical concerns.

Comments and concerns can be directed to Gary W. Shaffer, P.E. by February 2, at (330) 675-2640 or via mail at the Trumbull County Engineer’s Officer, 650 North River Rd., Ohio 44483.