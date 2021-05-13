Siblings indicted connected with 4-year-old shooting himself

Local News

Two siblings from Youngstown have now been indicted in connection with the shooting of a little boy two months ago

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two siblings from Youngstown have now been indicted in connection with the shooting of a little boy two months ago.

It happened March 8 at a house on McBride Street.

County prosecutors have now charged Zulimar and Luis Vazquez with child endangerment.

We’re told Zulimar’s four-year-old son found a loaded handgun laying out on a nightstand and shot himself in the chest with it.

Prosecutors say the weapon belongs to Luis.

Both brother and sister are expected in court early next month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com