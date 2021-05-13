Siblings indicted connected with 4-year-old shooting himself

Two siblings from Youngstown have now been indicted in connection with the shooting of a little boy two months ago

It happened March 8 at a house on McBride Street.

County prosecutors have now charged Zulimar and Luis Vazquez with child endangerment.

We’re told Zulimar’s four-year-old son found a loaded handgun laying out on a nightstand and shot himself in the chest with it.

Prosecutors say the weapon belongs to Luis.

Both brother and sister are expected in court early next month.