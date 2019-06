The brothers and sisters live across the street from where Sunday's deadly fire happened

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four siblings living in the same Newton Falls neighborhood where a woman was killed in a fire on Sunday are helping out in a way only children can.

Hayden, Addison, Nicholas and Alexia Love have set up a lemonade stand on Oak Knoll Street in Newton Falls, across the street from the house where 42-year-old Kelly Reese died Sunday in a fire.

They plan to have the stand open again on Wednesday.

They said all of the money raised will be donated to the Reese family.