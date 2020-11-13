Show off your musical talent at the Eastwood Mall this holiday season

Performances will be scheduled during mall hours throughout November and December

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Musicians and vocalists are invited to give mini-concerts to entertain shoppers at the Eastwood Mall this holiday season.

If chosen, you will share your talents in the mall’s center court.

Performances will be scheduled during mall hours throughout November and December.

Artists who apply must submit a digital sample of their music.

For more information and to apply, reach out to the mall office at 330-652-6980 or via email at marketingdirector@eastwoodmall.com.