Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine? Local infectious disease expert weighs in

Studies have shown that the vaccine is safe for parent and child, said Dr. Munir Shah

(WKBN) – A lot of questions run through expecting parents’ minds: Am I ready to be a parent? What color will their eyes be? Will they like me?

Now, those expecting a child have another question: Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

On Thursday, those expecting in Ohio became eligible for the vaccine, but some are unsure if it’s safe to do so. Pregnant people in Pennsylvania were eligible for the vaccine in January.

“I think the way this vaccine was developed in such a short period of time, people got concerned because they thought there wasn’t enough safety data or they didn’t have enough time to look into the safety profile of the vaccine,” said Dr. Munir Shah, an infectious disease specialist for Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shah said he has had patients raise the same question but hasn’t personally had a patient who is pregnant that wanted the vaccine. Shah also said the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has recommended that anyone, including those who are pregnant, should get the vaccine.

1:35 “All the data that we have has shown all these vaccines are very safe and effective, even in the pregnant female,” Shah said.

Shah also said in all the models for all three vaccines, none have shown effects on children and that parents that are breastfeeding shouldn’t be concerned for themselves or their child about getting the vaccine.

“I think they’re all very effective and the benefits of getting vaccines outweigh the risk of getting a COVID-19 infection, so I strongly encourage everybody to come forward and get the vaccine, if it’s available to them,” Shah said.