Should I be worried about catching COVID-19 while traveling this Thanksgiving?

(WKBN) – Is it safe to travel for Thanksgiving this year?



Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away, and AAA says more than 53 million people are expected to travel over the holiday.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say it can be safe, even as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Joseph Khabbaza is a pulmonologist. He says the risks are lower now with a bigger chunk of the population vaccinated, So any kind of travel will do and is safer than it was a year ago.

As for keeping toddlers safe, he said parents should be cautious about who they are around.

“The risks overall are very low to them, but the biggest risk for a toddler getting COVID-19 is actually to their parents and grandparents, you know, the people that they are going to be with the most so that’s something family members and extended family members should consider for holiday gatherings,” Dr. Khabbaza said.

If you are nervous about flying, you could choose to drive instead, which can help reduce the risk for transmission.

When it comes to other safety measures, doctors recommend wearing a mask in crowded spaces, social distance when possible and regularly wash your hands.