Should a student going off to school open a bank account?

Local News

by: Dave Sess

Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – “Absolutely,” said Cortland Bank CEO Jim Gasior.

You have lots of options to open a bank account, too. Watch the video above to see what they are, as well as why it’s challenging for banks to reach younger people.

Main Street to Wall Street: Cortland Bank investors benefit from profitable year

The small town bank had a profitable 2018, with a record profit of over $8 million.

Two months ago, it was listed on the NASDAQ and the bank’s shareholders are benefitting from its success.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story