WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers reported to the 900 block of Landsdowne Avenue on Thursday after hearing reports of a person with a gun.

The officers were then notified that shots had been fired and a victim was on the way to St. Joes Hospital with a gun shot wound.

According to police, the officers arriving on the scene observed the house was shot up.

The victim was unable to reveal who shot him.

One suspect, Leon Glover, was picked up from the 900 block of Lovers Lane and taken to Trumbull County Jail where he was charged with Felonious Assault.