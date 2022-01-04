WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman reported that a bullet was fired through the window of the home they were at.

It happened in the 700 block of East Ave. SE just after 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to a police report.

The report states that they heard gunshots and then the bullet went through a window and through the house, hitting a blind on the other side.

There was a projectile stuck in the window seal. A hole in the glass was found in a window upstairs as well, the report stated.

It is unknown who fired the shots.

According to the report, there were also children in the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.