WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots were fired through a Warren home where a young child was inside.

Police said it happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Ferndale Ave. SW.

According to a police report, there were four bullet holes in front of the house that went through the wall. No one was injured, though there was a child inside at the time.

Officers found 10 shell casings in the roadway at the intersection of 6th Street and Deerfield Avenue.

Police also took a report on Friday about shots fired into a home in the 700 block of Packard St. The victim reported finding two bullet holes in the house and said it had to have happened some time in the previous two days.