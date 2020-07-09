Shots fired through home and pool in Warren

Police recovered three bullets and a shell casing from the scene

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting into a house in Warren where two adults and a teen were inside.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:33 a.m. Thursday to a house in the 200 block of Willard Avenue on reports of shots fired.

When police got to the house, a woman there said that her former boyfriend parked in her driveway and fired several shots into the house.

The woman said her 13-year-old daughter was in the living room, and she and another man were inside the house at the time.

A pool in the backyard was also hit by bullets, the report stated.

The woman said her former boyfriend fired the shots, and that he called her stating there was a “$15,000 bounty on her head.”

Police recovered three bullets and a shell casing from the scene.