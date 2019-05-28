Shots fired outside Warren bar Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Officers were called early Tuesday morning to a bar in Warren after several shots were heard in the parking lot after closing time.

The manager of the Premier Bar on North Park Avenue called police about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to report the gunfire. He told dispatchers that he just got everyone out of the bar and locked the doors when heard about seven shots in the parking lot.

Initial reports say no one was hurt.

No other information was available at the time of this report.