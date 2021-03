Police caught persons of interest, but nobody has been formally arrested yet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police responded to a call for shots fired on E. Avondale Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police say eight to ten shots were fired.

One child was hit by a bullet and taken to a nearby hospital. The child is said to be in stable condition.

Police caught persons of interest near the South Avenue exit on Interstate 680, but nobody has been formally arrested yet.

E. Avondale Avenue is currently blocked off by police while the investigation continues.