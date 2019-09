The man was pronounced dead at the scene

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after officers found the body of a man lying in a yard.

According to police, officers were called about 10:17 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Francis Ave. SE. on reports of shots fired. The body of a man was found lying in a yard in front of a house.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is being released at this time.