Shots fired into Warren home, including through child’s bedroom window

According to a police report, there were three people inside the home when it happened

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating shots fired into a house in Warren Tuesday night.

It was reported in the 1900 block of Bonnie Brae Ave. NE around 9 p.m.

According to a police report, there were three people inside the home when it happened. A juvenile who was in the home reported seeing three people — two women and a man — come to the door of the home before the shooting. A woman who was with the group covered a Ring camera before knocking on the door.

The woman appeared to be hiding something in her sleeve, the witness told police.

Those in the home said they were in the back of the home at the time, and that’s when they heard gunshots and glass shattering at the front door.

Police reported finding several bullet holes in the home and said several went through the child’s bedroom window around the bed.

According to the report, officers were able to get a photo of the suspect from the doorbell camera and are investigating.