NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police continue to investigate vandalism at the Rally’s restaurant in Niles.

It happened last month at the restaurant on Robbins Avenue.

According to a police report, someone fired shots at the windows of the business on March 3 before the new restaurant was scheduled to open.

Bullet holes were discovered in a large window, on the side of the business and on the windows of the drive-thru.