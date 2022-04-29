CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Campbell are investigating an incident in which shots were fired at an apartment.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of 16th Street and Tenney Avenue, according to a police report.

The report states that people were in the apartment at the time and that a 27-year-old man’s arm was grazed by a bullet. The victim denied medical treatment.

There were children in a couple of the apartments at the time, but the children weren’t hit.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a black car traveling south on 16th Street after the shooting, according to the report.

Police have suspects in mind, reporting that they knew the victims and that an argument had occurred before the shooting.

They collected several 9mm casings from the scene. The apartment and a car parked in the area were damaged by gunfire.

No arrests have been made yet.