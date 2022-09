WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots were fired Wednesday afternoon on Warren’s northeast side.

It was just a half-mile from Warren Harding High School. School was out. It was around 4 p.m.

The shooting was on Olive Avenue off Elm Road.

When we showed up, five Warren police cruisers were just leaving the scene.

No one was injured.

Police said two people were taken into custody.