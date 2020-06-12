Shots fired from road go through Warren home, hitting couch and kitchen pan

Breaking News
Remembering Bishop Murry
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Warren.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Roosevelt St. NW.

Police reported receiving a report that a red Ford F-150 with a red cover over the trunk slowed down in the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Hall Street. Shots were then fired from the truck, which drove away recklessly, south on Vernon Avenue.

Police said two bullets went into a nearby home, going through a couch and hitting a metal pan in the kitchen before going through a back window.

No one was hit.

Police looked for the suspected vehicle but couldn’t find it in the area.

