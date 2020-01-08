Shots fired during reported robbery in Youngstown neighborhood

Police reported finding shell casings, as well as the robbery victim's phone and a bag of marijuana

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after shots were fired in two separate incidents late Tuesday afternoon in a West Side neighborhood in Youngstown.

Police responding about 5:30 p.m. to a shots in the 100 block of North Hazelwood Avenue met a man who told them he was in his driveway when he encountered a man who told him to get on the ground.

The gunman took the man’s phone and wallet and ran away. The robbery victim went inside his home, got a 9mm pistol and chased the robber. When he spotted the robber, he fired about five shots. He continued chasing the robber but was not able to catch him, reports said.

Police checked a nearby field and found several .45-caliber shell casings, as well as the robbery victim’s phone and a bag of marijuana.

About the same time, a man on the same block said he saw a man matching the description of the robber running through his yard, and when he yelled at him, the man fired several shots at him.

The man was not hurt.

Police took the robbery victim’s gun for evidence. No charges have been filed, and no one was injured.