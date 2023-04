AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after shots were fired at a local apartment complex Sunday night.

Police were called to Compass West Apartments in Austintown just after 9:15 p.m. for the report of gunshots, according to Austintown Police Chief Robert Gavalier.

Officers found shell casings on the ground around the apartment complex, according to Chief Gavalier.

Police found no victims or suspects in the area, but they are still investigating.