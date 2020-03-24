Breaking News
Shots fired at home on Youngstown’s north side, police say

Local News

Police found four .223-caliber shell casings in the street in front of the home

Youngstown Police Department - Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —No one was injured after a home on Youngstown’s north side was shot up early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just after midnight for gunfire in the 400 block of Crandall Avenue. They discovered bullet holes in a house there.

Reports said the man who lives there tells police he has no idea who wants to hurt him.

In the street in front of the house, police found four .223-caliber shell casings, a type of round commonly used in semi-automatic rifles.

The shooting is under investigation.

