WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to shots fired on the 400 block of Martin Street SW on Saturday.

The report states officers were on the lookout for two people, one wearing a red and the other wearing a black mask, heading in the direction of Highland Homes. No one matching that description was found, according to the report.

Police then spoke to a witness, who stated that bullets struck her porch and the brick wall of her home. No one was reported injured in the home at the time of the shooting.

Another witness stated she saw the two shooters standing by the home with masks on and their hands in their pockets, “as if they were holding something.” The witness continued to state that while she did not see their faces, “they looked like kids” around 15-18 years old, based on their small builds.

Police located three shell casings around the home and noted two bullet holes in one of the witness’ vehicles, according to the report.