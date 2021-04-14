Shots fired at car during funeral service at Campbell church

Lt. Kevin Sferra said the owner of the car was in the church during the services and when the shots were fired

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after someone pulled into a Wilson Avenue church parking lot while a funeral service was going on and fired several rounds at a car in the parking lot.

Lt. Kevin Sferra of the police department said investigators recovered 14 rounds from a .45-caliber handgun about 12:20 p.m. that was in the parking lot of the Jerusalem Church of Youngstown at Wilson and Montgomery avenues.

Sferra said the owner of the car was in the church during the services and when the shots were fired but left before police arrived.

Police had the car towed for evidence.

Initially, Youngstown police also responded because the church sits directly on the border between the two communities.

Sferra said they do not know if there is any connection between the deceased person the services are for and the motive for the shooting.