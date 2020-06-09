Shots fired at 2 homes in Youngstown

Police say no one was injured after shots were fired at two homes early Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say no one was injured after shots were fired at two homes in the city early Tuesday.

Police were called about 2:25 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of East Lucius Avenue on reports of gunfire.

Officers collected 25 shell casings in front of a house there.

Reports said a woman who lives in the home told police someone may have been looking for her son.

About an hour earlier on the west side, police also answered a gunfire call in the 600 block of North Hazelwood Avenue after a woman called 911 and said her house was being shot at.

Police collected six casings there, reports said.