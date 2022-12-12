WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 73-year-old Warren man reported that a bullet went through his house after shots were fired Thursday night in 1100 block of Paige Ave. NE.

Officers arrived to find over 20 shell casings in the roadway and surrounding area.

The victim told police that he was watching television in his garage when he heard at least 10 to 15 shots being fired nearby. The couple living in the home then noticed a bullet hole above a stairway in the home.

Police said a man had been seen running from the area on Dana Street NE, toward Elm Road, after the shooting.

During the investigation, police stopped a boy riding a bicycle in the area. Police said he was carrying one Nike tennis shoe at the time and told officers that he found it and picked it up. He could not give officers a good reason as to why he was carrying one shoe, according to a police report.

The shell casings and the tennis shoe were collected as evidence, according to the report.