Shot fired during burglary at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man fired a shot while taking a wallet and cell phones about 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Youngstown’s West Side.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Schenley Avenue where a man told there police he answered a knock on the door only to find someone holding a gun on the other side of the door demanding his money.

The man fired a shot through a kitchen wall then took a wallet with $300 inside and two phones before running away. A police dog tried to track him but lost his scent, reports said.

Later, officers found both phones in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue, reports said.

About 3:45 p.m., police were called back to the home after a .45-caliber shell casing was found, reports said.