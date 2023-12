(WKBN) – Shopping centers in the Valley have extended hours this weekend to ensure you can get your last-minute gifts.

Southern Park Mall will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Eastwood Mall is open tomorrow 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

In Pennsylvania, Grove City Outlets will have normal mall hours on Saturday but will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.