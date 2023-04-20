BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – With all the work being done to improve Western Reserve Road, someone else saw opportunity in the area.

A piece of property is being developed for commercial use. It’s two and a half acres, right across from the Shops at Southwestern Place.

The location is close to Interstate 680 and South Avenue, and will attract the attention of Western Reserve drivers.

Work has started to prepare the property for building, and it could be finished within a year.

“Really, we want to do a mixture of shopping and some restaurants, and really we’re just talking to all suitors. We think it’s a great opportunity to develop the area and we got a great piece of land. It’s only growing out here. So there’s so many options at the end of the day,” said developer Eric Ryan.

Ryan says interest is already great from possible tenants. There’s also room to grow on the property and on surrounding land.