Shoppers excited for a more traditional Black Friday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It’ll be a Black Friday of holiday shopping seasons past this year, with many stores closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. But there are some shoppers who are looking forward to a more traditional Black Friday experience.

It’s beginning to look like the holidays at the Eastwood Mall. Signs advertising Black Friday specials were already on display in the stores on Wednesday.

The mall, like many businesses, opted to remain closed all Thanksgiving but is prepared for the hustle and bustle Black Friday will bring.

“The Black Friday we are talking about this year is actually going to have the excitement for all those folks who are inveterate shoppers. They’re the ones who like to get up at the crack of dawn and it’s the thrill of the hunt finding the early discounts, and they will find some of those,” said Joe Bell, a Cafaro Company spokesman.

The mall opens at 6 a.m. Friday and the shoppers we spoke with on Wednesday said they’re excited to snag all of those great deals.

“You get some good deals on like a TV, a PlayStation, Xbox,” said shopper Dominic Bowser.

For some shoppers venturing out, Friday has become a family tradition of the sorts.

“So every year after we eat we always go and wait in line and see all the giveaways and the sales and stuff. It’s really fun because me and my dad do it every year so it’s like a tradition we look forward to,” said shopper Kelsey Rising.

“It’s time with my daughter and my family to kind of come out and get deals and see all the people and see all the craziness, you know? It’s awesome,” said shopper Keith Rising.

And if you do plan to shop ’til you drop…

“Bring your comfortable walking shoes, be ready for a festive crowd, enjoy yourself, pace yourself, take your time. There are some great deals for the early arrivals but a lot of those deals will last throughout the day,” Bell said.

The Eastwood Mall will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The first 500 people in line will receive swag bags and the first 300 people will receive an extra shopping treat.