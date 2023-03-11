YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the chilly temperatures, the Youngstown Flea still brought people out Saturday. This month had a special theme for Saint Patrick’s Day.

They call it the Four Leaf Fleet to bring some luck for you to find a special treasure.

Over 50 local businesses set up for the market. The Youngstown Flea happens once a month and is a great way to bring together communities and businesses.

Derrick McDowell is the founder of the Youngstown Flea, and he says he loves the fellowship that the flea brings.

“Watching the support from the community, watching the faces of the makers. These are folks we partner with who literally put days and weeks and months into their product. And when someone comes out in the cold, they’ll come out in the snow. They’ll come out in the rain and shop the flea, that speaks volumes to the community support that we have,” said McDowell.

Coming up on April 8, the Youngstown Flea will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In May, there will be a special flea on Mother’s Day at Fellows Riverside Garden in Mill Creek Park.