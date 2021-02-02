Shoplifting incident turns into robbery and gun charge in Boardman

Police say the suspect tried to steal batteries from Giant Eagle

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN0 – A man who police say tried to steal batteries from Giant Eagle is now facing robbery and gun charges.

According to a police report, Richard Tarnaski, 69, attempted to take batteries out of the Giant Eagle on Doral Drive Friday when a security officer followed him out of the store.

Police say the security officer chased Tarnaski to his truck and noticed that he kept trying to reach into his pockets.

The security officer asked Tarnaski if he had a weapon for which Tarnaski replied that he did, according to the report.

The security officer ordered Tranrmaski to keep his hands out of his pockets, but he took the gun out instead and put it on the seat of his truck before returning to the store with the security officer, the report said.

Police discovered that Tarnaski’s CCW permit expired in October 2019.

Tarnaski was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on robbery charges and carrying a concealed weapon.