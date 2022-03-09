WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman who were found parked outside a home in Warren are facing burglary charges.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5 a.m. Tuesday to a house in the 200 block of Albert Street NE on reports that someone went into a house where a person recently died.

When officers arrived, they found Stacy Gray, 30, and Shirley Thornsberry, 33, inside a parked car.

Thornsberry told officers she was waiting for a friend who told her they could go into the house through a window if the door was not open. Thornsberry said they never went inside because the house looked “dirty.”

Officers noted that a door had been pried open and the home looked as though it had been ransacked, the report said.

Police also found a loaded gun under the front seat of the car the couple was in, according to the report.

The two were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of burglary. Gray is facing an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The day before, Thornsberry was arrested at the Family Dollar on Youngstown Road after police say she tried to steal several items from the store including clothes that were balled up in her sleeves and a tube of nail glue found in the weave of her hair, the report stated.

Thornsberry is facing theft charges in that case.