‘Shop with a Steelworker Day’ brings some relief for Niles families

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people are doing what they can to give back to their community.

On Sunday, employees with United Steelworkers Local 2155 and the NextGen committee reached out to the Niles community service center to host a ‘Shop with a Steelworker Day.’

Eight families were able to shop at the Niles Target and grab any items worth up to $150.

“I have three kids myself and if we would fall on tough times, I would love for something like this to happen so I’m more than happy to give back as well,” said Dan Simerlink from United Steelworkers.

Simerlink said in times like this, when everyone is hurting, it’s important to give back to the community.

The money was raised by United Steelworkers union members.