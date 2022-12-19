YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas came early for a few local kids with help from a few Youngstown police officers.

On Monday, seven kids and their families loaded into police cruisers

and headed to the Austintown Walmart to buy some toys. They loaded their carts with toys, TVs and tablets.

Youngstown officer Ryan Curry works in Youngstown schools and says it’s great to give back to the kids he sees every day.

“If this was the Super Bowl, you could say this was the championship right here,” Curry says. “There’s no greater feeling than seeing the smile on the kids’ face light up and knowing that we made a better day for them, a better Christmas for them.”

Two anonymous donations, as well as a donation from 989 Marketing owner Jeff Ryznar, made the experience possible.

Each kid got about $500 to spend.